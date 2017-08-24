Mother Nature Is Strutting Her Stuff

What a turnaround from yesterday morning! New England weather is really showcasing it’s impressive malleability. Yesterday it felt like we were waking up in the bayou, and this morning we’ve got a typical morning in northern Minnesota. Well, hopefully you’ve got a thing for extremes when it comes to weather.

Temps are cool, the air is dry, and it’s a crisp fall-like morning here in the Bay State. We’ve got a wide range in temperatures, as clear skies and calm winds allowed for greater radiational cooling than the last couple of nights.

From a rotten hair day yesterday morning to a superb hair day today, we’ve really turned thing around this morning!

Temps will be near average today in the upper 70s to low-80s, with cooler temps across the immediate coastline this afternoon (mainly in the mid-70s).

Tomorrow features more clouds than today, but it’s still a largely dry forecast, with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temps will also trend a hair below average in the mid to low-70s tomorrow through the start of next week.

You may want an extra layer early this morning, but we’ve got another gem of a forecast today! Hope you enjoy this pleasant stretch of weather!

~Wren