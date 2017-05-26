Move The Drops On Out

Ma Nature wake you up last night? Yup, that was the real deal with downpours and thunder and lightning that rolled through as the bulk of the activity slid in from Midnight to 3am from south to north. Along with the quick 1 to 1.5″ of rain in spots, street flooding was an issue for some folks, especially in the flood prone areas at the coast near high tide as the rain water had trouble draining out.

Although the rain lingers this morning, street flooding is not much of an issue for the morning commute as the rains intensity tapers. Puddles and road spray, sure, we’ll still have that this morning. Showers slowly taper in number and in intensity through the day as they become few and far between mid to late afternoon. Temps are slow to rise to the mid 50s to 60 by late afternoon.





Slow improvements continue overnight tonight as mostly cloudy skies prevail, although we dry out. That cloud cover may be nagging at times tomorrow as quite a bit of low level moisture gets trapped in around southern New England. That moisture won’t be rain producing, but may be enough to block that sun at times and keep it a bit cool, albeit, warmer that today. Expect highs tomorrow to be in the upper 50s at the coast to mid 60s inland (could be warmer if more sun breaks out).



Sunday, it does look like more sun will break out as highs head for 70 inland and run in the 60s at the coast. Monday, we bring back some showers and highs in the 50s. Overall, we bat 2 for 3 this weekend. Sure, no big time warmth and beach weather, but the burgers and dogs still get grilled.







Much of next week features temps near 70 with occasionally a few pop up showers in the afternoon from Tuesday to Thursday.

Enjoy the weekend and stay safe!

@clamberton7 – twitter