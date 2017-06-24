Nasty to Nice

It’ll be the tale of two different themes today as morning showers/storms and high humidity transition to afternoon sunshine and lowering humidity with highs running into the mid 80s. Although the rain duration is rather short overall (few hours), it may pack a punch for some mid to late this morning.

With a ton of water vapor, some lines of showers and storms that form and push in here may produce a quick 1-2″ of rain in narrow bands, creating localized flooding issues. Most at risk of seeing this would be towns in far Southeast Mass, esp south of Route 44. Aiding in creating the high water vapor values (we call it precipitable water) is remnant moisture from what was Tropical Storm Cindy, that’s infusing itself along and ahead of the cool front that’ll swing on through by midday. Along and ahead of that front, we have very strong winds just above the surface as well. Although severe storms won’t be widespread across southern New England, there is the risk of an isolated storm producing damaging wind gusts, particularly in far Southeast Mass. The line we’re essentially watching early this morning runs from New York City to Philly, where even a couple tornado warnings have been prompted. That’s the thing about high humidity air masses too… add in a ton of wind just above the surface and brief spin-ups are possible. I wouldn’t completely rule out that happening either in Southern New England too from Southern CT to Southeast Mass, although the risk isn’t quite as high as to the southwest of us. We’ll watch the radar closely here from mid to late morning!





The afternoon dries out as storms kick off the coast after 11am-noon from west to east ( 1pm ish Cape) and much of the rest of the weekend looks good with highs in the mid to upper 80s today and lower to middle 80s tomorrow. There’s a slight risk of a passing shower/storm in the interior tomorrow afternoon, but much of the time will feature dry weather and lower humidity.

Overall, next week looks good. Although a couple of pop-up showers/storms once and awhile fire in the afternoon Monday/Tuesday, much of those days are dry too with low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday look quiet and Friday brings the risk of a few storms with the afternoon heat and humidity.

Have a good weekend!

