Nate Remnants & Air You Can Wear

Soupy, foggy and soggy for the start of your Columbus Day forecast, as Post-Tropical Cyclone Nate brings back the likely chance for rain today. If you are headed into work today, it certainly could be a slower drive. We do have some locally dense fog out there this morning, and reduced visibility is widespread throughout the Bay State.

It’s a soggy start for us with off and on light showers across eastern Massachusetts, and steadier rain across western Mass. We’ll see a few rounds of rain move through today. The first round is early this morning, but within I-495, much of what’s we’ll see this morning will be light off and on rain.

As we head into the later part of the morning commute we catch lull in the rain. That lull will first come across S. Mass, CT and RI.

Looks like we’ll manage a lull in the rain across eastern Mass. mid-morning through the early afternoon. Your Fenway Forecast isn’t looking great, but it could be worse. The Sox will get in a solid hour of dry skies from 1-2PM, but from 2-3PM we’ve got a 50% of rain. Past 3PM, rain looks likely.

Sctd. showers and isolated storms stay in the forecast through the late afternoon and evening commute. We could contend with some localized urban flooding, especially where we manage a storm or two.

The heaviest rain looks to fall later in the day today, so don’t be fooled by the midday lull!

Here’s a peak at rainfall totals, which will generally be between 0.5-1.0″, with the highest totals across far NW Mass in to Vermont and New Hampshire.

Sctd. showers wrap up by about midnight tonight, then we’ll kick out our cloud cover as we head into tomorrow morning.

~Wren