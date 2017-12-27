Near Record Cold, Arctic Air to Stay

While the sunshine was back out today, it didn’t seem like it did a whole lot as temperatures struggled to crack 20 degrees. The cold only deepens tonight as arctic air continues to pour in with a steady breeze out of the west to northwest. Combine that breeze and temperatures near 0 by daybreak tomorrow, and we’re talking wind chills running -10 to -25! With that in mind, there is a wind chill advisory in place through tonight into Noon tomorrow. In this type of cold, don’t forget about your pets!



Highs tomorrow reach into the upper single digits and lower teens, which would be good enough for a record cold high temperature for December 28th.



It’s a close call with some snow Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, but it appears the brunt of the storm misses offshore. Although, a bit of light snow late-day/night still falls across Southeast Mass where some accumulation is still possible. Overall, a major storm is not expected at this point, but 3 days out, it’s still worth watching for any wobble or weaves in the track. One thing is for sure, more arctic air follows suit after Saturday, allowing for the frozen tundra of Gillette Stadium to feel more like a Green Bay winter. Kickoff temp of 14 won’t rival the 2004 game against the Titans, but with wind chills around 0, it’ll be a tailgate battle to stay warm.



We plunge deeper and deeper into the cold New Year’s Eve with First Night temps struggling to stay much above 0 by midnight for much of southern New England. Boston may be about 5 degrees at midnight and not that far off the record low of -3 the morning of New Years Day.



Meantime, up north, ski conditions are fantastic, but you’ll need to prepare for the cold and make sure you layer game and cover-up game is strong!



Stay warm and stay safe!

@clamberton7 – twitter