Near Record Warmth Today!

Happy Thursday everyone! The question on everyone’s mind is, “is it still February?” The answer to that is “yes,” but it sure hasn’t felt like it thanks to Mother Nature providing us with some late April/early May temperatures! I don’t hear too many people complaining about it except for the snow lovers, but with plenty of snow on the mountains, skiing is still great even though the snow has loosened up a bit creating earlier than expected “Spring” conditions.

As far as this late February warm up goes, today we can expect a good amount of sunshine with temperatures breaking into the lower to mid 60’s across portions of Southern New England as well as Southern New Hampshire. The exception will be the south coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands where southerly winds off the chilly Ocean will keep things a bit cooler.

One stat we’ll be keeping an eye on this afternoon is record highs. Worcester has a very good shot at tying or breaking their record of 61 degrees and Boston will make a modest run at 65 degrees, but it looks like the city will come up just shy. Either way, it’s looking like a great day to do some outdoor activities around town!

A cold front slips through the area late tonight bringing slightly cooler temps, especially across northern & northeastern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire Friday. We may also see a few “spotty” rain showers develop during the day Friday and into Friday night. The risk for showers continues during the day Saturday along with very mild conditions. A widespread rain likely Saturday night ahead and along a strong cold front which moves through the area overnight. Sunday features much cooler temperatures along with a gusty northwest wind.



Have a terrific Thursday and enjoy today’s warmth! ~David