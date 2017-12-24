New England Throws Some Messy Weather At Santa

Santa’s got a messy night ahead of him for sure, but before I dive into those details…let’s quickly take a peek at your Christmas Eve Forecast. We’re waking up to a few slick spots this morning, but the bulk of the day is quiet. Count on a mix of sun & clouds today, with highs in the upper-30s. Your Pats Forecast will be a dry one with seasonable temperatures!

So today’s weather cooperates for any last minute errands you may have. However, late tonight messy weather returns, making for a slow-going Christmas morning forecast.

Our next storm system brings back the likely chance for snow as we head into tonight. The highest snow totals will fall NW of I-495. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect late tonight into tomorrow PM for Northern Worcester, NW Middlesex & Franklin County, up into New Hampshire, Vermont & Maine. This is where travel will be the slowest, and totals will be the highest.

NW of the I-95 Corridor we still have accumulating snow expected, with a Winter Weather Advisory in place late tonight into tomorrow PM.

I’m not expecting more than a few inches for metro Boston, as our rain snow line looks to set up over the metro, and NW of us for most of the morning. We again are at risk for freezing rain in metro Boston tomorrow morning.

It’s been a while, but it’s looking like this year will go down in the books as a white Christmas for much of the Bay State!

Snow moves in late tonight, mainly after midnight.

It’s looking to be a white Christmas for many NW of the I-95 Corridor. We may finagle a white Christmas in Boston briefly early in the morning before turning over to a soggy morning.

Snow/rain intensity starts lightening past 10:30AM, with the chance for a few light snow showers in Boston through about 2PM.

On top of a snow/mix/rain set up tomorrow morning for the Bay State, we also have some strong winds to contend with as this storm system tracks over Mass. and peels northward bring strong westerly winds to Southern New England. Boston is under a Wind Advisory tomorrow afternoon through 7PM.

Strongest winds will be across the Cape & Islands where they have a High Wind Warning tomorrow morning through 4PM.

~Wren