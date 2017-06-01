New Month But Same Pattern

We’re on to June! The year is flying by as we now enter the warm months of the year and with today being the first day of meteorological summer (June 1-Aug 31st), it was nice to have temps flirt with 80 earlier today. Sprinkle in some scattered showers & storms and it actually seemed like a summer day( sans the humidity!). Unfortunately, those scattered storms were tied to a cool front that will keep temps close to normal and even a bit below normal at times..



..adding insult to injury is that Red L at the top of the screenshot. That area of Low Pressure will send another threat of clouds/showers & t-storms tomorrow afternoon. Granted, they will be scattered so it will be a game of meteorological dodgeball–some of you will win and others will lose. The game of dodgeball is likely between 2-6pm tomorrow. Otherwise, it’s a pretty good day–especially the morning with all sorts of sunshine.

In terms of the weekend weather….decent but a few issues each day. Saturday, our pesky storm will yet again produce afternoon clouds & perhaps some sprinkles but no showers or storms–so outdoor plans are fine but not great for the beaches with all the clouds & cool temps. Sunday is similar—sun to clouds to evening rain…



Enjoy the rest of this fine summer evening!

~JR