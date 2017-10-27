Next Round of Rain

It was sure nice to have the sunshine back today after three day of rain. Some of the 3-day rain totals were IMPRESSIVE across the area – especially in W. Massachusetts and for the Cape. Want to check out some of those numbers? Here’s a list: 3-Day Rain Reports

We’ll keep skies clear into tonight, which means temps will cool into the upper 30s for the coldest ‘burbs and mid to upper 40s for the rest of us. It is a split weekend ahead with one day better than the other… as rain and wind are back in the forecast come Sunday.

Saturday is a STUNNAH, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and mostly sunny skies. Sunday is the next round of inclement weather, especially late in the day and overnight. While a few scattered showers and a busy breeze is possible from late morning, through mid afternoon, the highest risk of rain slides in from dinner time on. That means the Pats forecast may start dry and end with showers with temps in the 60s.

Remember a few weeks ago when I said, “We’re not done yet…” with the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The season to “track the Tropics” continues through Nov. 30th. Well, there’s a disturbance down in the Caribbean that has a very high likelihood of development within the next 48 hours. This could become “Tropical Storm Philippe” over the weekend. It will be more impactful with wind and rain in Cuba and South Florida, as well as the Bahamas – but our front that’s tracking through our backyard here Sun-Mon will be tapping into some of this tropical moisture and bringing it on home.

While this storm will be a quick moving storm, it’ll pack quite the punch. As a deep trough of low pressure digs deep into the Southeast U.S., it’ll point the jet stream straight up the east coast and right toward us. Along the path, tropical moisture gets infused with a rapidly developing area of low pressure, allowing for torrential rains and powerful wind gusts to form and move into the Northeast. Plan on a quick 1-3″ of rain across much of eastern New England which will create localized street flooding again Sunday night – Most areas will come in around 1-1.5″, but with tropical downpours there will likely be some isolated spots coming in closer to 3″+. Central and Western New England as well as eastern NY has the best chance for 3-5″ with flash flooding and river flooding a higher probability (especially after many of those rivers/streams were filled up with the last round of rain).

The core of the strongest wind will favor eastern New England as gusts 50-65mph+ are possible, highest at the coast. If these gusts come into fruition, then we’ll have tree damage/power issues as well. The core of the strongest winds are overnight Sunday and come in from the Southeast, then shift to the southwest. By Monday morning, rain tapers off, but gusty winds continue through the day. One thing we have going for us, is not only is it a quick storm, tides are astronomically low.

We’ll dry out for Halloween, with the sunshine making a comeback. Highs should be much closer to seasonal averages into the middle of next week too, topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

Have a great weekend! – Breezy