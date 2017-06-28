Nice Today, Humidity On Its Way

I really never say this unless (especially in the summer), but this morning did feel cold to me. Most of us are starting out the day with temps in the low-50s, and we even have a few locations NW of the metro that are starting out day in the upper-40s.

High pressure provides the area with sunshine and drier conditions today with temps close to 80…an isolated shower/storm possible this afternoon mainly along & north of the MA/NH border. Clouds and sun Thursday, turning more humid in the afternoon as a warm front approaches the region…scattered showers/storms developing during the evening and into Thursday night as the front pushes northward. Heat and oppressive humidity returns Friday with temps around 90 as well as the risk for isolated showers/storms, especially during the afternoon & evening. The 4th of July Weekend starts out hot & humid Saturday with the risk for showers/storms late in the day and into the evening/night…not as hot Sunday but still humid with the risk for more showers/storms with highs in the 80’s…

~David Bagley Meteorologist and trapezist extraordinaire