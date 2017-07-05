Nirvana Today, Swampy By Friday

We’re waking up to a chilly summer morning, with most locations in the mid-50s. Humidity levels stay low today, and we’re treated to a gorgeous continuation the weather we had for your 4th of July. Temperatures today feature mid to low-80s for most, but with a sea breeze into this afternoon, we’ll see 70s along the coastline.

We’ve got great sleeping weather again tonight, but as high pressure moves off the coast, our wind direction changes from this morning’s northerly winds, to winds out of the south tonight. This will bring back high humidity for tomorrow, with humid weather by Friday.

Rain moves into Southern New England late Thursday night, and we’ve got scattered showers and a few t’storms on the docket for Friday. Computer guidance is still ironing out the timing of Saturday’s cold front, but it’s looking more and more like the intensity of any moisture Saturday will be pretty listless.

Your first week of July 2017 continues to impress!!

~Wren