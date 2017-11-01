November With Some Leftover October Warmth

We’re on to November! Well, actually, just one last look at October:



Missed it by that much! Even with the close 2nd, the monthly temp was ~7 degrees above normal! 15 of the 31 days had high temps of at least 70 degrees and only 3 days saw temps not reach 60 (Boston still hasn’t had a low temp lower than 40 this fall btw).

OK…now we’re onto November! New month but still no real cold in sight for the first 7 days of the month, in fact, some leftover warmth is on tap. That warmth is slowly heading this way tonight so overnight temps will not be as chilly with most towns near 50 by early Thursday morning. this warmer air returning does mean some weather….clouds and perhaps a few patches of drizzle or sprinkles overnight and into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow itself does keep the clouds around for much of the day but little of any rain after 10am (patchy drizzle before then). As for temps, despite the clouds the temps will cruise through the 50s and up into the 60s by afternoon…above normal yet again. Even warmer on Friday with clouds & sun, temps should reach the low 70s by afternoon. Seasonable temps (50s) return for the weekend only to see another warm-up by Monday of next week. After that, I think the pattern does shift to a more normal pattern (with occasional cold) for a few days. Long range charts suggest High Pressure from Canada heading for New England, as seen here:



Oddly, the “warm colors”–orange/yellow– from Alaska into eastern North America are not warm temps but above normal air pressure…High Pressure!… and High Pressure from Canada means chilly air from Canada. Perhaps this November ends up colder than the past two Novembers have…if so…..might be an early start to winter this year. Stay tuned

Enjoy that Halloween Candy

~JR