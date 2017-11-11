Well, the anchors said exactly that at the top of the 9pm newscast tonight: “Novembrrrr…” and I do believe that’s pretty accurate. As I said last night, it’s nothing that tough New Englanders can’t handle… but it is a little too cold too soon. We’ve already set three COLD records in Boston: 1) Record low yesterday of 24°, 2) Record low today of 23°, and 2) Record low max temp (cold high) for today of 37°:

Check out this crazy scene from the Boston Common today:

It’s another cold night ahead tonight – but at least the winds are calm. That really made all the difference for the day today; even though it was still COLD, the wind calmed and the sun was out. Not quite as brutal as yesterday afternoon felt, #IMHO. So tonight, with light wind and mostly clear skies, we’ll fall into the teens for the ‘burbs and closer to the mid 20s for Boston. Record lows MIGHT be safe… but we’ll at least make a good run at those records. Record low for Boston tomorrow is 25° (1926) and for Worcester it’s 17° (1926).

Tomorrow is a touch milder, with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s. It’s not much of a warm-up, but that’s what we get for now… and for the next few days. We’ll get some sun to start the day, and times of sun moving through the day. There’s a chance of some patchy mist/drizzle along the South Coast/Buzzard’s Bay, but most of us will stay dry tomorrow. On Monday, it’s a “rinse and repeat,” with highs once again in the mid 40s. A few more showers are possible, and even some wet flakes well into the interior during the morning – but nothing that will accumulate.

It still looks like a “quiet” weather week ahead, but the “cold will hold” for now. Getting to next Saturday, temps should be more seasonable (low to mid 50s) but that’s also when we expect our next system to move in bringing wind and rain.

Happy Veterans Day and thank you to all who have served! – Breezy