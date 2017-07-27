Ocean Storm Nearby Saturday

What month is this? As a meteorologist, looking at the current set-up and pattern ahead, it’s more reminiscent of the winter than the summer. Not that temperatures will be winter cold, it’s just to have a developing nor’easter off the mid-Atlantic coast with a high pressure banked to our north is not your typical late July pattern. That, and the fact that highly anomalous patterns are challenging to forecast, is not exactly what you want to hear heading into a summer weekend and overall big vacation week. But here goes…

Let’s start with tomorrow shall we? How about early low clouds and fog burning off for a mix of sun and clouds and just the slight risk of a pop-up shower south of the Pike. Temps run in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Warmest away from the coast. Not too bad eh?



Saturday may leave a lot to be desired however, pending location. The farther south in New England you are, the closer you are to the heavier rain, with the best chance for exceeding an inch along the south coast. While that # isn’t eye popping, it’s a set-up we’ll watch carefully as infusing tropical moisture this time of year into a developing low like this, means flooding rains falls somewhere. Right now, that “somewhere” tends to favor just off our south coast and back into the mid-Atlantic with a sharp gradient of declining rain totals north of that band. If fact, it’s possible that north and west of Boston, a good chunk of the day is dry or showers are mainly light. Even in the city, I don’t expect a lot of heavy rain on Saturday at this point. Check out the graphics below for general trends as of now. Any shift north/south with track will adjust there maps.







While the rain chances/totals tend to headline the day, the wind will be another element we’ll deal with as an active ocean breeze develops, bringing in chilly air for the time of year with highs in the mid to upper 60s along the coast to mid 70s northwest of 495. That wind is gusty along the coast, especially across the Cape and Islands. That’ll kick up the seas too with offshore waves building 6-10ft. Back and forth to the Vineyard and Nantucket will get rough on the Ferry… check ahead with the schedule and to see if they’ll be running.



Sunday dries out, but it’ll still be a breezy day across Southeast Mass with highs near 70 across the Cape to mid to upper 70s inland. In the meantime, the Lakes Region looks good this weekend as it’s far enough removed from the storm.



Early next week is a bit of a challenge as part of the coastal storm we deal with Saturday, cuts off, and linger to our south Sunday, only to drift north Monday/Tuesday. It’ll likely keep the coast cool with an onshore wind, and perhaps at some point Monday or Tuesday throw back a few showers pending it’s track. Inland locations see the most sun those days and warmest temps too.



Have a good night.

@clamberton7 – twitter