OK…Time To Panic

We’re just outside 24 hours from the Memorial Holiday Weekend kicking off and this type of weather is not gonna get it done! It’s time to panic. Granted, it’s not the official kickoff to summer but this pattern has been with us (sans last weeks heat and some mid April warmth) for about 2 months now…..cool & unsettled. In terms of the weekend, it’s not going to be one of those years where the sun is shining and the weather is sweet yeah…

Once you make peace with that, you can move forward and plan accordingly. Our latest storm is anchored to our south right now…



..and will wobble toward and then through New England the next 48 hours. Plan on more showers & downpours tonight through early tomorrow afternoon. When the storm departs, plan on around an inch of rain for much of the region (hey, at least the drought is over!).

By Saturday, the storm is too far away for any additional rain but we will start the day with clouds. As of now, clearing skies may take the entire day, so I’ll play the whole under promise/over deliver mantra and advertise lots of clouds & temps in the low 60s (50s coast) but it very well could end up brighter & warmer than what I’m thinking. Sunday now looks like the best of the 3 days with partly to mostly sunny skies but not warm..near 70 inland, low 60s coast. Unfortunately, another storm is in here for Monday with showers & cool temps. Plan on raingear for the parades/ceremonies on Monday. All in all, a decent weekend for outdoor plans with 2 of the 3 days dry and seasonable temps (albeit a bit cool for the beaches)



No, I do not think this pattern is with us all summer but recall last years extreme drought meant a lot of sunny days (way more than normal)…so, certainly more rainy days are in order this summer than last summer…but still plenty of great beach weather in our future.

~Donnie Downer