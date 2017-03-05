On the Up-Swing…For Now

That was a cold weekend; no way around it. We tied the record for the coldest high temp yesterday (21°, originally set in 1896) – and today’s morning low was the coldest it’s been in Boston since December 16th, and only the second time this winter the low at BOS dropped into the single digits. So yeah, it’s not just your imagination, that hurt a little. It hurt a little especially considering the “spring tease” or “wintermission” we enjoyed LAST weekend. At least for myself, it’s important to note that while the cold has made its way back into the forecast, we’re not starting winter over. We’re getting closer and closer to the REAL start of spring. A week from today we’ll “spring forward” with the clocks for the start of Daylight Saving Time. Here’s the result:

Some of the comments I saw on social media today were really focused on the WIND rather than the cold this weekend. Yes, the wind can certainly add insult to injury this time of year. The winds have already relaxed quite a bit this evening, and will continue to die down overnight tonight. Tomorrow’s winds are light – out of the NW 4-8mph – negligible, really. Plus, we get the sunshine and some milder temps (highs in the upper 30s to low 40s). All things considered, a “normal” March day.

High clouds move in Monday afternoon/evening ahead of some milder air in store for Tuesday and Wednesday. We do climb into the 50s for both Tuesday/Wednesday, but it comes along with a bit of a trade-off… wet weather. Could be some scattered showers or sprinkles early Tuesday, but the real showers will work through late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. We’ll dry out after about 9am on Wednesday. Wednesday also looks like the mildest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The winds of change blow back through for Thursday, knocking temperatures down and turning the wind machine back on full-blast. Could even be some isolated snow showers or snow-squalls on Thursday (much like we saw at the end of last week). We’ll keep you posted as we get closer. Putting together the forecast for next weekend has been very tricky – it does look fairly likely we get some light snow showers in here on Friday, but after that – it’s a bit of a toss up. Could be on the more seasonable side of things with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s – but that could also mean we get some snow or wintry mix in here. Could also be back down into the 20s for highs, but that would mean dry weather. Forecast models will get a better handle on this coming weekend once we kick out this mid-week system. Of course, we’ll bring you every update as it becomes available.

Have a great week! – Breezy