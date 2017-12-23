On to the Next…

That ice meant BUSINESS today! Skating rinks in our driveways, cars encased in ice… very treacherous travel. It doesn’t take much ice to cause problems, and today there was a LOT of ice for some areas – Shrewsbury even reporting 0.50″ of ice accretion. No wonder some 16,000+ were without power for a time this afternoon.

It took all day to get there, but Boston is now sitting at 41° (at 10pm). Scattered showers are once again moving through the area, but temps are above freezing at this point. The wet weather will clear out in the next hour, or so… but then temps will fall back off overnight – which means anything that’s wet and untreated tonight will likely be frozen by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow morning won’t be like this morning – but it’s still worth planning head and checking the conditions before you head out the door.

Sunday is our one dry and quiet day of the holiday weekend. Partly cloudy skies, seasonable temps – just as late December should look around these parts – and a good day for a football game:

Those that have been dreaming of a “white Christmas” may be in luck this year (depending on where you live). By definition, a white Christmas is 1″ or more of snow on the ground… but I think it’s even more magical if the 1″ or more FALLS ON Christmas!! It looks like that’s in the cards for us, and it’s not often that we get 1″ or more on Christmas. In fact, it’s only happened 7 times in recorded history!!

This is a quick moving system… and it’s a bit tricky – but it looks likely that many of us are in for plowable snow N&W of the I-95 corridor. You’ll be heading home from the midnight church service or holiday party, and you may already see some flakes flying. This activity will pick up around 3am Monday morning and continue through lunchtime Christmas Day. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued north of the Mass Pike for higher snow totals:

Here’s my updated snowfall forecast:

Break out the new sleds on Christmas? Sounds like a plan! Though it will be a bit blustery during the afternoon as arctic air moves in for the rest of the week.

It also looks very possible that we get some more snow showers next weekend, before 2017 is over. When and how much though, is still uncertain. You better believe we’re keeping a close eye on it. Happy holidays to you and yours. – Breezy