One And Done

Off and on showers through the day adding a bit of an early spring scent to the air today as those showers did a good job of scouring out the leftover arctic air from the weekend. Granted, it wasn’t exactly warm with the clouds & showers but temps did manage to reach the low 40s, which is normal for this time of year. The scattered shower theme will continue overnight and into the Wednesday morning commute. These showers will prevent temps from falling and if anything, they will slowly climb through the 40s overnight.

Wednesday is the best day this week (Hump Daaaaayyyy) as it will offer the mildest temps along with sunshine. The sun will take its time getting here–mid to late morning–but once it does, it will send temps from the upper 40s early in the day up into the upper 50s by afternoon. Nice March day. Thursday offers more sunshine but a chilly wind arrives and that wind will begin to usher in air closer to normal for this time of year–low to mid 40s for highs.

Friday is interesting. There will be a weak, fast-moving storm south of New England and an arctic front blasting south out of Canada toward New England. I think these two weather systems–while never joining forces, will work in tandem to produce some light snow to the region. First the weak storm….likely producing some light snow during the morning and midday and then some patchy snow showers at night with the arctic front. I think the best chance of any accumulating snow will be from Plymouth toward Attleborough (basically along and south of Rt.44). In these locations, 1-3″ of snow is possible (an inch or less on roads). Second, the arctic front should produce a few scattered snow showers Friday evening. A coating-1″ is possible from metro Boston out to Worcester and up into southern New Hampshire.

This arctic front will blast through here and leave us with yet another bitterly cold weekend–high temps only in the low 20s on Saturday and only near 30 on Sunday. Sunshine is with us both days tho! Speaking of…..Daylight Saving Time kicks in early Sunday morning—sunset on Sunday is 6:47pm. Bring it.

~JR