One and Done?

Wow! What a turnaround right? After a remarkably cool start in the 40s and 50s this morning, it was a beautiful recovery today with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s under sunny to partly cloudy skies and relatively low humidity. It was well deserved to say the least after the last couple of days. The problem is, we can’t string together a bunch of these in a row.

While it won’t be as cool tonight as last night, it’s still comfortable with lows in the 50s to lower 60s as clouds increase. The increase of cloud cover foreshadows our next front to slide in here, likely providing a few scattered showers/thunder on Thursday. We’ll catch our dry hours in there too, but expect quite a bit of cloud cover back in place with just some breaks of sun. Highs tomorrow run mid to upper 70s on average.



Friday actually looks a bit better with a mix of sun and clouds and a few isolated showers/storm to pop, but much of the day is dry with highs in the mid 70s coast to low 80s inland.



Friday night – Saturday… High stakes game with this forecast as a developing area of low pressure off the mid-Atlantic passes just to our south. On the northern edge of the low, as well as along the warm front that extends to it’s northeast, there will be a band of torrential rain that would likely cause flash flooding if it comes onshore. That’s a big “if”. Right now it appears that the worst of it will stay just off the south coast of New England, but there’s not much geographical distance from less than 1″ of rain to 3-6″, so it’s certainly worth watching. I’d still plan on a chilly rain across Southeast Mass with the chance of showers lowering north of Boston. Best chance of downpours will be across the Islands, closest to that low. Highs Saturday hold in the 60s where it rains and runs into the low to mid 70s northwest of Boston. Lakes region does look dry btw if you’re heading north.



High pressure noses in on Sunday and holds down the fort early next week, allowing for much nicer summer weather to move back in here in the long range.

