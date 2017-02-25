One More Time

Back to back to back? We’ll go for the third day in a row in record territory as highs today run up into the mid to upper 60s. The record to beat in Worcester is 64 and in Boston it’s 65… we’ll be close. Winds today are more south to southeast, keeping it a bit cooler along the coast, that and with more clouds in the mix, we won’t beat yesterday’s 70s. What a day it was though as highs top off in all time February record territory and the 2nd warmest winter (Dec – Feb) on record.





Most of today is dry with an active southerly breeze, although I can’t rule out an isolated shower or two this afternoon. A better chance for showers and even some thunder rolls in from 8pm-Midnight as the leading edge to much colder air heads into New England. With so much warmth out ahead of that cold front, severe thunderstorms are possible from New York to the mid-Atlantic this afternoon! A few strong storms may even work into western New England early this evening before they lose their punch across our area. Still, don’t be surprised to hear some cracks of thunder this evening.



On the flip side of that front, we’re much colder tomorrow with a gusty breeze out of the west to northwest. Highs reach the mid 40s, but will feel like the 30s with that wind. Monday looks good before some mid-week rain arrives with showers in and out from Tuesday PM to Thursday AM. The end of the week looks dry, but a much colder pattern likely settles in Friday to next Sunday and perhaps beyond with highs in the 20s and 30s… winter is not quite done yet!



Enjoy the weekend.

@clamberton7 -twitter