One More Time

The temperature change was dramatic, but the sunshine dominated the sky yesterday and allowed for a nice start to the weekend with highs near 70 inland, but only in the upper 50s at the coast. Today, the temperature break down is similar, although with the coast being a couple degrees warmer and the breeze not as strong, overall, it’ll be an enjoyable day for most. Mid to high level clouds do filter out the sun at times today, foreshadowing the next system to move in, bring showers and chilly air for Monday.



Temperatures tomorrow and tomorrow night won’t move much as highs run in the 50s. Expect about 0.50″ or so of rain by early Tuesday morning. So not a big soaker for us, but enough to keep it damp and raw Monday afternoon/Monday night.

Tuesday we catch a break between rain batches with the next batch rolling in Wednesday. More showers are likely Thursday afternoon into Friday.



How about next weekend? The unsettled pattern that’s around Wednesday to Friday will start to slide east, allowing for perhaps a more stable pattern for the Holiday Weekend. While I wouldn’t write off the chance for a few showers at some point, the overall look seems to favor more dry times than wet. We’ll keep you updated on that!

@clamberton7 -twitter