I’ll save you from the blog karaoke tonight – but I will mention again that the theme of this long holiday weekend forecast is still “two outta three ain’t bad.” If you liked today, you’ll like tomorrow – as we have fairly similar conditions in store for Sunday. Tonight’s temps stay in the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies; very comfortable for opening the windows while you sleep. For those running the Run to Remember half-marathon tomorrow, I’M PROUD OF YOU! and also, the forecast looks ideal for a 13.1 mile run, with temps in the mid to upper 50s along your course. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, much like today. Highs away from the coastline will warm into the low 70s, but near the chilly ocean water (running in the mid 50s now) highs will top out in the mid 60s and likely fall back in the afternoon to the low 60s.

So, we’ll keep it dry ONE MORE TIME – before the wet weather makes a return for Memorial Day. I bet you’re thinking, “Again?? Haven’t we had rain almost every day this month?” If you’ve been thinking this May has been quite gray, you’d be right. 13 out of the 26 days have had measurable precipitation. Still, we’re only running about 0.50″ above average at this point and we’re not even close to setting any records.

As far as Memorial Day is concerned, I don’t think it’s a wall-to-wall washout. It looks likely that the early parades and memorial services should be dry, but cloudy and quite cool. Temps on Monday won’t make it out of the 50s. Showers will work in late morning to around midday and keep things wet through the evening, wrapping up around 6-7pm. Rain totals should come in around 0.25″-0.50″ by Monday evening. That’s how the timeline looks NOW, but of course I’ll keep you posted with any updates. You’re stuck with me for the forecast all day tomorrow – I’ll see you starting at 8am.