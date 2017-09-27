One More Time

Summer warmth and humidity continues for one more day before the pattern flips to end the week. This morning, patchy dense fog once again kicks off the day, although locations that see it may differ from yesterday. Bottom line, the flavor of the day is the same with morning low clouds and fog transitioning to a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland and near 80 along the coast. Humidity is way up there too, with dew points running close to 70 and although much of the time is rain free, a spot shower or two inland is possible this afternoon.



The cold front on the map below is the game changer as it’ll deliver much cooler air with much lower humidity by tomorrow afternoon. While we start the day muggy with areas of fog, by the afternoon, the changes become apparent. Initially, the front wont have much moisture with it, but a few scattered showers are possible late tonight/early tomorrow across Southeast Mass. Once location to watch for “overachieving” rains, would be the Cape and Islands tomorrow morning as some tropical moisture, peeled away from Maria, gets close. It’s also possible the soaking rains stay just off the coast.





Fall weather settles in through the weekend with cool overnights and pleasantly cooler days. The coolest day appears to be Saturday now with mostly cloudy skies and even a shower or few sprinkles around in the morning. Sunday looks great for all, with highs 65-70 in the afternoon under sunny skies. Perfection for a great walk for a great cause in the morning in Boston. Join us for the Making Strides walk!



Have a great day!

@clamberton7 – twitter