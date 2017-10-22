It was a little cooler for Boston and NE Massachusetts today, but flirting with 80° once again for inland spots. Perfect for any and all outdoor activities! Thank you for sharing all of your pictures on Twitter of your #SundayFunday! I love showing them on air – and in my blog. While it may not feel like October, it is starting to look a lot more like Halloween!

Pumpkin carving day outside!! pic.twitter.com/uPG8Y2rqjm — Jackson Blue (@jacksonblue) October 22, 2017

We’ll be dry again tomorrow – and warm, too. Highs will be in the low 70s for most. After some low clouds and patchy fog to start the day, breaks of sun into Monday afternoon will once again give us a more summer-like feel during this “Hot-tober.” Tomorrow is dry, but clouds will be thickening in and you may even notice some increasing humidity by the afternoon (dewpoints in the mid to upper 50s).

The mid-week pattern that will deliver quite the shot of rain and wind to the area. Yes, beneficial rain, but at the same time, a narrow channel of downpours may produce some localized street flooding late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Tuesday looks more like intermittent scattered showers, but as night falls we’ll have a better chance of tapping into those downpours. By Thursday, expect a general 1.5-3″ to fall across southern New England. Inevitably, a few spots may over/under achieve pending timing of front and placement of waves of low pressure that ride along it, but we’ll fine tune those details as we get closer to the event. The strongest winds will line up from late Tuesday to early Wednesday, with gusts 30-40mph widespread, and perhaps a few 50mph gusts near the coast (especially the south coast of New England). Being that it IS fall, even though it hasn’t felt like it lately, most of the trees are fully leaved and could add to the concern of a few branches/limbs being taken down by a strong wind gust.

Behind all of this wet weather, it’ll dry out to end the week, and perhaps stay dry through next weekend – and even feel a little more like fall (highs in the 60s). Have a great work week! -Breezy

P.S. BTW… I’m a planner. I need to plan ahead so I don’t go crazy – so I’m helping you with your planning by letting you know that you only have 9 days to stock up on candy, and only 2 weeks left of 5 o’clock sunsets (Nov. 5th is the end of Daylight Saving Time when the sun will set at 4:32pm after we “fall back” an hour).