One-Two Punch, the second hurts more

It’s been a messy Friday morning commute for SE Mass., mainly across the Cape, Islands & Buzzard’s Bay (where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through noon today).

Reduced visibility, snow covered roads and ongoing steady snow will be an issue through the AM commute. Despite the quick hitting snow, and high snow ratios leading to more steady accumulation, we’ll see our Friday snow wrap up rather quickly as today’s frontal system tracks farther offshore to our NE.

Here’s a look at what we could have on the ground by noon today:

Even by the mid-morning hours the Boston metro is drying out quickly with peaks of sunshine into the afternoon. Temps stay cool today near 32°, but without yesterday’s winds…it should feel ever so slightly more comfortable. We’re quiet and cold through the overnight hours. We don’t stand to catch much of a break from the snow, as our next storm system moves up the East Coast. We start to see the chance for snow by tomorrow morning, especially by mid-morning, with the likely chance for snow through Saturday afternoon and evening. The Boston Metro stands to see 1-3″ of snow by late Saturday night, with the chance for 3-6″ of snow again across the Cape & Islands.

Allow some extra time on the roads!

Meteorologist Wren Clair