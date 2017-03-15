Onward To Spring…

Take a tour of yesterday’s Nor’easter totals!

What an incredible cutoff in snow totals! Within approx. 60 miles, we saw up to 12″ of snow all the way down to 1″ of snow across the Cape. Yesterday’s rain/snow line definitely had a major impact!!

While this wasn’t as big of a snow maker for Boston, compared to what we saw February 9th of this year (10.7″ of snow for metro Boston), we did break our old record for daily snowfall on March 14th.

Snowfall totals are above seasonal averages at this point, AND we’re likely adding more than a few inches to these totals before March 2017 is done with us.

Moving forward to today’s forecast:

If you’re out the on roads this AM, we aware that we’re dealing with a mixed bag of conditions. Major roadways are looking like they’re in good shape, but secondary roadways still have the potential to be slick (with a better chance for some snow covered roads west & north of metro Boston).

Sidewalks were slick on my way into work. After sloppy, slushy & rainy conditions across the coastal plain last afternoon/evening, and temps dropping off into the low-20s this AM, icy spots are definitely a concern through mid-morning.

Temps today are again unseasonably cold. Many S. New England towns & cities will struggle to reach into the low-30s today. When you factor in our blustery winds out of the west, it won’t feel much warmer than the upper teens.

Yesteday’s Nor’easter now brings messy weather to N. New England. Berkshire County could still grab a few inches of snow today, but for most of us in S. New England we’ll just see a few flurries by the afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures tonight will again be chilly in the mid teens to low-20s, and we keep windy conditions through the overnight hours. So bundle up tonight and as you head out the door tomorrow morning, as wind chills will again likely be in the single digits.

Cold temps stick around into the end of the week, but high pressure is taking control of our weather pattern for Thursday and your St. Patrick’s Day. So while it’ll be cold, at least snow should steer clear.

Weekend Snow

We’ve got another round of snow headed our way Friday night, with the chance for snow showers both Saturday and Sunday. In total, these snow showers could collectively bring and additional 2-4″ of snow by Sunday.

Cold does’t budge through the weekend, and it doesn’t look like we’ll reach NEAR average temps until middle of next week (when we’ll be in the mid-40s, with average highs at 47° this next Tuesday).