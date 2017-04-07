Patience Pays Off

Yikes! What a stretch of weather we’ve had lately with all the storminess. Although, overall, it’s been a beneficial pattern as we’ve managed to put a huge dent into the drought with only patches of it left across southern New England. The map below is a big improvement over the extreme drought much of southern New England was in last October.



Yesterday’s rain totaled about 1.0-1.7″ of rain across many towns, adding to an impressive 3 week stretch of wet/white weather. The liquid equivalent that has fallen since mid March in Boston is around 7.6″… about double the average for that period.





We do walk that fine line between coming out of the drought and staying out of a flood. With the snow melt and rain over the last several weeks, the rivers are now approaching flood stage, with a few overspilling their banks. This is not the flooding we had in March of 2010, as minor flooding is the worst that’s expected. Below are 3 local rivers that are expected to be in minor flood stage. Keep in mind, the Charles River in Dover and Sudbury River in Saxonville will also be very close to minor flood stage.







Ok, so let’s transition into some nice dry weather, shall we?… Well, we do need some patience.

While we catch our breaks of sun this morning, more clouds are around mid to late afternoon with even a few isolated to scattered showers moving west to east across the state. They don’t amount to much, a tenth of an inch or less for most, but do provide a little bit of wet weather. Tomorrow is dry and breezy with mostly cloudy skies, and then the warm-up is on! Low 60s with sun Sunday, low 70s Monday and even near 80 on Tuesday! Although, locally onshore winds will keep it cooler along some coastal communities. Especially Cape Ann and Cape Cod.





Enjoy and have a great weekend!

@clamberton7 – twitter