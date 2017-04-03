Play Ball!

We received a bonus yesterday with lots of sunshine and temps jumping well into the 50’s which helped melt a lot of the snow & sleet we received over the weekend. Today we turn our eyes toward another sign of Spring, the Red Sox home opener! If you’re fortunate to play hooky from work this afternoon and attend the game, you won’t be disappointed…weather wise that is, because we’ll see plenty of sunshine today with temps reaching the lower to upper 50’s across the area. The only issue will be a sea breeze this afternoon kicking in which will drop temps back into the 40’s along the coast, including Fenway Park…so take a light jacket along with you and enjoy the game.

Clouding up tonight with rain developing late and continuing through much of Tuesday as low pressure tracks through southern New England. Expecting around an inch or so of rain which may cause some localized flooding. We get a break from the rain on Wednesday but another system takes aim at New England Thursday with another round of rain. Enjoy today, it’s certainly the pick of the week!

Go Sox!!

~David