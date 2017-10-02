Pleasant Fall Stretch!

It’s certainly feeling like fall this Monday morning, with chilly temps and low humidity. The usual suspects are seeing some patchy fog this morning, and we even have some patchy frost (mostly in NW Mass.). Despite a brisk start, temps rebound back in to the upper-60s for most of us. Seasonable temps and sunny weather stick around today through tomorrow, with a sea breeze both days keep temps in the mid-60s across the immediate coastline.

A large area of high pressure stays with us through much of the workweek. This area of high pressure is situated north at the start of this week, but tracks southward by midweek. This setup moves in warmer temperatures and a more moisture-rick airmass (that will bring back some sticky dewpoints).

As we head into the end of this week, some showers come back into the picture. Right now, it looks like the slight chance for a few light showers Thursday, with a better chance for rain this Friday as a cold front move through the Bay State.

Soak in that fall sunshine!

~Wren