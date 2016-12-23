Pleasant Friday & Favorable Holiday Travel

Happy Friday!!! Your Friday forecast is looking pretty close to ideal for December 23rd. We’ll be treated to plenty of sunshine, with temperatures back into the low to mid-40s…plus it won’t be terribly breezy!!

Our next frontal system approaches from the Midwest into the overnight hours, with cloud cover moving in this even. Wet weather moves in for us by the morning hours, with the slight chance for a wintry mix early, transitioning to rain showers into the mid-morning hours. The best chance of any slippery wintry mix spots looks to be the Berkshires and the Worcester Hills.

Rain tapers off into the late morning and afternoon from west to eastern Mass. Widespread rain showers continue for the Boston area through lunch, then we’ll gradually dry out through the afternoon.

Tomorrow’s rainfall brings more moisture than Thurs. damp weather. We could walk away with a much needed 0.5″ of rain (but with this system encountering more dry air as it reaches Southern New England, may locations may only see a few tenths of an inch of rain).

All in all weekend travel looks to be smooth-sailing throughout your holiday weekend through the middle of next week.

Wishing You A VERY Wonderful Holiday Weekend!!!

Meteorologist Wren Clair