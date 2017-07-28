Pleasant Friday, Rain SE Tomorrow

It’s feeling much more like summer this morning, with mostly sunny skies, the return of muggy weather, and warmer temps in the upper-60s. Partly to mostly sunny skies stay with us through your Friday forecast, with some additional cloud cover south of the Mass. Pike. We could see a spot shower or two today and even an isolated storm, but the best chance for this stays south of the Mass. Pike. Temps top off in the low-80s inland, with cooler temps in the mid to upper-70s as we manage a sea breeze this afternoon.

So…that coastal system…it’s now looking to stay more so to our south. That means that while Saturday still looks cool, and windy at times, the steadiest rainfall looks to fall on the islands. While it’s still possible that the Cape & Islands grab an inch of rain with this ocean storm, we could end up with just about 0.5″ across much of the Cape. The intensity of the rain tapers significantly north of Route 44, with just the slight chance for some showers in Boston through early afternoon. We could also see some thinning clouds Saturday afternoon from NW to SE Saturday afternoon.

Happy Friday, and have a wonderful weekend!

~Wren