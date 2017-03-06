Pleasant Monday, Midweek Warm Up

We are still in the ice box this morning in New England, but in typical New England weather fashion, we’re off to bigger, better and warmer things in a flash.

While we kick-start your workweek with cold temps, we actually have a pretty nice Monday forecast on tap! High pressure is here for another day, keeping sunshine with us as well as milder winds. Temps warm up back to near normal temps in the upper 30s and low-40s. What’s more is that our winds are finally going to cut us some slack, ending up out of the south at just 5-10mph. Notice that we’re talking about southerly winds (instead of yesterday’s northwesterly winds). This is huge for us, as it’ll bring a midweek warm up tapping into all that mild air you see in the graphic above.

Our next frontal system brings in more cloud cover late afternoon into the overnight hours. Our southerly winds will make for a warmer night than the last couple nights. However, as this warm air is moving in, so is some soggy weather. Freezing rain and freezing drizzle is possible tonight after midnight until around 9 AM tomorrow morning throughout Mass., with the best chance for slick spots inland and north of Route 2 (but everyone should stay alert for slick spots tomorrow AM).

By mid-morning we’re back to sctd. rain showers, with chance for rain off and on into Wednesday morning. The cold front associated with our midweek frontal system tracks through New England Wednesday, and another cold front moves through Thursday. The result is another drop in temps into the end of the workweek.

Light snow and rain possible for your Friday forecast with cooler temps in place. Computer model guidance is still massaging out our weekend forecast, but we’re keeping a close eye on the potential for snow Sunday.

Feeling more like March today! Enjoy that sunshine!!

~Wren