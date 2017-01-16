Pleasant Today, Active Weather On The Way

We’re of to a chilly start to your Marin Luther King Jr. Day, but all in all your holiday forecast does look nice! Temps warm up to above normal highs in the low-40s (average for Boston at 35°). Sunny skies stick around today, with high pressure in command of our weather pattern.

Major changes arrive tomorrow, as the storm system that’s been pummeling the Midwest & Plain states moves into New England. This system doesn’t look to pack as strong of a punch for us, but it could definitely make for slick travel as we head into Tuesday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tomorrow through Wednesday morning as central and western Mass. stand to see ice and snow. The main concern with this system looks to be icing.

Snow totals stay under 1″ for most locations, but north of Route 2, especially in the Worcester Hills and S. New Hampshire, snow totals could get up to 2″.

Count on a slower Tuesday evening commute and Wednesday morning commute especially west and North of Route 128. For Boston & the coastal plain, count on mostly rain. Our wet weather tapers off into the mid-morning Wednesday, with the chance for drizzle into the Wednesday evening.

