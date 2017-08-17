Pleasant Today, Rain & Higher Humidity Tomorrow

Feeling more like fall this Thursday morning, with temps NW of Boston in the low-50s (even a chilly 49° earlier in Jaffrey), and mid-60s in the metro. We keep mostly sunny skies through the bulk of the day and humidity levels remain very low.

While it’s fantastic beach weather today, dangerous rip currents will still be a concern, especially for eastward-facing beaches.

Dewpoints today cooperate with any hair plans you may have, but you can see what’s lurking to our south…soup. We’re right back in air you can wear by tomorrow into Saturday.

Our next frontal system brings back unsettled weather for Friday and Saturday. While we have the slight chance for rain during tomorrow morning’s commute, our best shot for sctd. showers will be more mid to late-morning & especially into the afternoon. Heavy rain and storms are possible late Friday night into Saturday.

High pressure mosies on in by Sunday, and sticks around into the start of next week…which means great viewing for the solar eclipse!

Hope you enjoy today’s gorgeous weather!

~Wren