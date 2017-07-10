Pleasant Today, Storms & Humidity Tomorrow

Your Monday forecast couldn’t be much nicer! We’re looking a forecast similar to yesterday’s spectacular weather, with high pressure sticking around for another day. Temps warm up into the mid to upper-80s today, with mostly sunny skies. We’ll see some fair weather clouds this afternoon, with cloud cover thickening up this evening into the overnight hours as a cold front approached the Bay State. Today does look to be the pick of the week, and here’s a BIG part of the reason why…humidity! Yes, it’s back tomorrow, and so is our chance for storms.

We do have the risk for isolated severe storms tomorrow, with heavy rainfall possible. Wednesday isn’t a washout but we could see a few spot showers.

Thursday looks to be the soggiest day in this week’s forecast, with the threat for downpours, and storms.

~Wren