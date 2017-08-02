PM Storms, Heavy Rain Possible

We’ve got another round of patchy fog this AM, but today’s fog looks to be more of an inconvenience than yesterday’s. Patchy fog this AM is a bit more widespread and locally dense than yesterday, especially south of Route 128. You’ll notice pretty quickly that today is a downright soupy one. Dewpoints are at 69° this morning in Boston, which may force those with lovely locks to resort to the ponytail.

Temps are in the mid-80s for most today. We bring back the likely chance for scattered showers and t’storms today, especially as we head into this afternoon through the evening commute. Today’s storms bring the threat for downpours. Very heavy rain looks to be the main concern, as these slow moving storms deliver heavy rainfall for a longer duration of time. While I can’t rule out a few showers/iso. storms for the Cape & the Islands, the best chance for this wet weather stays NW of I-95.

Today’s storms are also capable of gusty winds, and small hail.

Grab the umbrella, and good luck battling today’s humidity!

~Wren