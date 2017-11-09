Polar Express On The Way

Up to this week, our fall has been loaded with warmth—-the warmest fall on record (so far). Welp, that took a bit of a hit with chilly temps these past few days and really that warm fall really takes a hit the next two days with arctic air headed this way. Yup, Tommy Hanks and his Polar Express inbound….but not tonight. Check out where the arctic air is right now:



Southern Canada and Great Lake States this evening. It is not anywhere near New England but it is on the move. Oddly enough, overnight temps will be milder than last night–37-44 and even a few sprinkles possible late at night. The arctic front is slated to arrive tomorrow morning, which sets up one of those goofy weather days when the warmest part of the day is before 7am!



Winter weather wardrobe a fantastic idea for tomorrow. Adding insult to injury will be the wind. That wind will crank around 7-8am and stay with us right into early Saturday Morning.



Of course, when you talk arctic air and wind..the term wind chill needs to be addressed. Like temps, the wind chill will crash through the day…into the teens by noon and continue to drop by evening:



Yowza….single numbers in the Worcester Hills! Warm fall what? Temps will challenge records on Saturday morning for both Boston and Worcester. The record in the city is 24, I think Boston hits 23 and out in Worcester the record low is 14….I’m thinking temps near 17. Regardless, quite cold for Veterans Day ceremonies on Saturday–including the parade in Brockton and Boston. A big THANK YOU to all of our veterans who have (and are serving) served in our military.

~JR

PS….our 7weather app has been updated recently, check it out if weather apps are your scene instead of blogs. ;o)