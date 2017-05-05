Pouring It On – Flood Watch Up

A chilly and damp early afternoon will transition to a soaking evening commute as downpours overspread much of the area, with coverage area most extensive between 3-9pm. To coincide with the pouring rain, will be cracks of thunder and slow downs on the road ways. With high rain rates, localized street flooding and urban flooding are a possibility, thus the flood watch for much of eastern Mass through the overnight hours.





Rain totals of 1-3″ will be widespread across the area, but it’s an amount that most of the rivers should be able to handle. The issue is, when a good chunk of those totals falls within a few hours. Essentially, it becomes a case of too much, too fast, to properly drain off the roads or get absorbed by the ground. That’s why we expect this to be more of a street flooding/urban area flood issue than a river flooding event.



The axis of widespread downpours shifts east overnight, mainly toward the Cape and Islands by midnight, with leftover scattered showers in it’s wake for many of us. Those showers continue to move through tomorrow morning, before we catch some dry stretches in here midday/afternoon. Temps actually go up overnight tonight, toward 60 degrees and warm into the mid to upper 60s tomorrow afternoon. A few more scattered showers are possible late tomorrow, near dinner time, but again, we get our dry hours in there too.





Sunday, the rain chance looks rather low with showers isolated as highs head for the lower 60s.



Next week…. blah. An upper level low spins it’s wheels across the Northeast pretty much all week. This means a cool pattern with more clouds than sun, and once and a while, a few pop up afternoon showers. Those showers may be more widespread on Thursday with an onshore breeze. Throughout the week, highs average in the low to mid 50s, although we may warm into the 60s by Friday and Saturday. Mother’s Day this far out, so far looks cool and wet. Sorry Mom! Hopefully we can trend that forecast for the better. Long ways to go.



Have a good weekend and careful on those puddle filled roads later today and tonight.

@clamberton7 – twitter