Pretty Nice Wednesday, But Washouts Ahead

An offshore storm system is moving rain into southern New England early this morning, but we aren’t looking at a washout today. This system will clip southeastern Mass., bring the rain mainly to the Cape, Islands & Buzzards Bay.

While a few showers are possible in the metro this AM, most of what we’ll see north of the Cape, will be light rain if not sprinkles. Wet weather tapers into the mid-morning hours, with just the slight chance for a few showers/sprinkles across the Cape & Islands through the lunch hour.

Cloud cover start to scoot out first from NW Mass., even by the late morning hour. We’ll gradually see a mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon, ending up with a good deal of sunshine by late afternoon & evening. This again means we luck out with a nice Fenway Forecast (with temps in the low-60s for the start of the game).

Our break in cloud cover, is short-lived however, as returning cloud cover out of our next storm system moves in for the overnight hours. Temps stay seasonable tonight in the low-50s, with mostly cloudy skies.

We have the slight chance for some light showers and or sprinkles tomorrow morning through the AM commute, but our first significant slug of widespread moisture doesn’t move in until mid-morning tomorrow (moving in from southern to northern New England). Showers become more scattered during the evening commute through the evening. Then rain becomes again, heavy at times late Thursday night into Friday morning, with a few rumble of thunder possible. By Friday evening 1-2″ of rainfall is possible.

May want to bring pinch hitter rain gear this AM, but it’s not a Wednesday washout!

