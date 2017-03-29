Quick Taste of Spring

Yes, I’ve posted a copy of the 7 On 7 above, but let’s just focus on today and tomorrow first! Temps are seasonable, and most noticeably, we’ve got some sunshine on tap today AND tomorrow.

Slight chance for a passing rain shower across the Cape & Islands through the morning hours, but the majority of your Wednesday will be dry. We’ll chip away at cloud cover today first in western MA, and eventually eastern MA late AM into the afternoon.

Stuck between two pressure systems today, we’ll be breezy today, with gusty conditions into tonight (gusts up to about 30mph).

High pressure stays with us Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and still breezy conditions.

Ok, now to Friday/Saturday. Gross spring weather returns as our next storm arrives (with colder air in place). Higher elevations, and locations generally along and north of Route 2 can expect accumulating wet, plowable snow with this system. Metro Boston is also looking at the chance for some accumulation of wet snow Friday afternoon, before turning over to a wintry mix into Friday evening. By Saturday it looks like a mess early morning, then we’re back over to rain showers into Saturday afternoon.

Soak up some rays before Friday!!

~Wren