Quiet For A Bit

The political world and the sports world are center stage in the newsroom these days and with quiet weather lasting through the weekend, that’s a good thing. We’ll have varying amounts of clouds each of the next 3 days with tomorrow offering the most sun of the bunch but even Saturday & Sunday should see some sun. The weather map will feature an area of High Pressure here in New England, which normally means tons of sun but this go-around a few clouds will drift into the region. On Saturday morning some of those clouds may toss a few sprinkles around southern New England but we’re talking sprinkles (if that). By afternoon, sunshine should salvage the day and send temps into the mid 40s.

Sunday…#GameDay. Look for mostly cloudy skies as a cold front drops out of northern New England and into southern New England along with cooler temps…upper 30s to around 40. These clouds will hang around for the game down at Gillette and a few sprinkles are possible but essentially the game is dry. Temps are in the upper 30s for the game but a chilly breeze makes it feel like the upper 20s.

Our next storm looks to be a doozy arriving early Monday but the brunt of if holding off until Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. However–before you freak about not having enough bread & milk….this storm looks to be mainly rain. Once again, the air is simply not cold enough from Portsmouth through Boston to Providence to produce a big snowstorm. I do think there will be some light snow & sleet outside of I-495 for a few hours Monday afternoon & evening before changing to rain. It’s early but I think the precipitation type should break down like this..



Even though it’s just rain for eastern New England it does look to be quite a bit of rain–perhaps 1-3″ by early Tuesday morning. Wind will also be a player along the coast Monday afternoon & Monday night, often gusting over 40mph which could lead to some wind damage. Thankfully, the high tides will be astronomically low so coastal flooding looks to be minimal (if at all).

More on this storm in the coming days.

~JR