Quiet… For Now

It’s a muggy start, but overall, a quiet and nice summer’s day with highs this afternoon running in the lower to middle 80s. While dewpoints start the day in the upper 60s to near 70, they’ll lower into the upper 50s this afternoon, allowing for a more comfortable feel to the air.





The weather’s quiet through mid-week with highs in the 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast with seabreezes kicking in. Monday’s sunshine is filtered in the afternoon with some mid to high level clouds, and Tuesday will likely start with some clouds across Southeast Mass. In the afternoon Tuesday, northwest of 495, there may be a isolated storm or two, but most of us stay dry.

The next chance of widespread showers arrives Thursday afternoon, into Friday. With an onshore developing too, it’ll be cooler to end the week and head into next weekend.

In the tropics, TD #8 is east of the Bahamas, and perhaps develop into Tropical Storm Gert soon. The path of this storm is out to sea though, and will have little impact on the U.S. other than some high surf. East and south facing beaches of the Cape and Islands may catch some increase in rip currents early to mid week from it. Hurricane season peaks around September 10th, so we’re just getting into the heart of the season and the tropics likley become more active for the 2nd half of the month.



Enjoy your Sunday!

@clamberton7 – twitter