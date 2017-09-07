Quiet In New England As We Watch Irma To The South



Thursday afternoon update on Major Hurricane Irma still has her focusing on South Florida this weekend with still no real concern of her heading to New England.

Here is the forecast track (4pm) for Hurricane Irma from the National Hurricane Center:



Interpreting that, Irma likely makes landfall in south Florida early Sunday Morning with maximum sustained winds around 145 mph and then moves up along the east coast of Florida during the day. A track that would lead to widespread damage to the region. From there, Irma appears destined for the Carolinas–but inland and not coastal—that is likely the saving grace for New England as a track inland would mean it’s very difficult if not impossible for the hurricane to reach New England. Furthermore, when we look at the steering currents across the U.S. early next week, we see:



High Pressure across the Great Lakes and Low Pressure in ArkLaTex region. Those two pressure systems will pull Irma inland through South (then North) Carolina early next week. This inland track would rapidly weaken the hurricane…so much so that seeing any type of remnants (rain & wind) seem very slim at this point. Good idea to check out a newscast or two between now & next Monday to make sure there isn’t a sudden track shift but at this point, confidence is growing in Irma not hitting New England.

As for our weather……we finally rid ourselves of that nasty humidity and now have some decent late summer/early fall weather for the next several days. the only blip is the risk of some afternoon clouds/light shower popping up tomorrow afternoon & again Saturday afternoon. They will be light & isolated–nothing like these past few days. As for temps, comfortably cool nights as temps dip into the low 50s and afternoon highs a smidge cooler than normal…around 70 each of the next few afternoons.

Be safe……count your blessings….and keep thoughts & prayers for folks in the path of Irma these next few days.

~Jeremy