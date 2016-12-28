Quiet Today, Rain & Snow Tomorrow

Despite a warm start to your Wednesday, we’re looking at a pretty dull day when it comes to temp profiles. We couldn’t shake our overnight cloud cover, and that led to an unseasonably warm start in the upper-30s…and that’s were our temps stay today. High will trend seasonably in the upper-30s and low-30s.

Our first nor’easter of the season pays a visit tomorrow, but it looks to bring mostly rain to the Boston area, as well as to southeastern Mass.

Travel conditions shouldn’t be rotten for your AM commute, because we don’t start to see wet weather until the mid-morning hours. However west of 495 into the late afternoon and evening, expect poor visibility and the potential for snow-covered roads.

Snow totals east of of 495 in general look slight, but western & central Mass. (north of the Mass. Pike and west of 495) could see 4-6″ of snow, with high amounts in the Worcester Hills and Berkshires.

Meteorologist Wren Clair

