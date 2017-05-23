Quiet Today, Soaking Rain Ahead

We saw some rain showers last night, mainly across the Cape & the Islands, but for the rest of the day we can say sayonara to the rain.

Today’s a nice forecast, bringing comfortable weather and more sunshine to the Commonwealth. Temps warm up further than yesterday, with highs in the 60s across the coastline (upper-60s in Boston), and temps inland warming into the low to mid-70s.

As we manage a sea breeze today, temps could fall back into the mid to low-60s during the afternoon, with dry skies and temps in the low-60s for your Sox game tonight.

Another area of low pressure tracks to our southeast late tonight into tomorrow, bringing the like chance for rain to Cape and Island through the morning commute. The chance for scattered showers across SE Mass. continues into the mid-afternoon. However, by the early afternoon, we stand just the slight chance for light spotty showers across SE Mass.

Can’t rule out a stray shower for metro Boston tomorrow, but the bulk of this moisture stays to our SE, with the Cape & Islands grabbing 0.1-.3″ of rain. As we head into Wednesday afternoon we start to kick out our cloud cover, with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon.

Rain is back in the forecast for Thursday & Friday, with the heaviest rain falling Thursday evening into Friday morning (0.75-1.75″ of rain looking possible by Friday evening).

Enjoy a few mild days before a soaking Thursday & Friday!

~Wren