Quiet Weather & Beautiful Christmas Forecast!!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!!! Our main concern this morning is patchy black ice as some spots have fallen below freezing after yesterday’s rain.

So far your holiday weekend has been a little damp, but unseasonably warm reaching 45° yesterday. Your Christmas forecast is looking delightful, dry, sunny & breezy. We’ll be a hair cooler than yesterday with temperatures warming up to seasonable highs in the upper-30s and low-40s. A cold front continues to track through New England this morning, and that’s going to moderate today’s high temperatures and make for a breezy day. As winds change from the west to northwest, temps could actually fall just a few degrees this afternoon, back into the upper-30s in the Boston area.

Temps tonight will be chilly, so make sure to bring a warm jacket with you as your out and about on your holiday weekend. Temps will fall quickly tonight into the upper-20s and low-30s by dinnertime. With clear skies and relatively tame winds tonight, many of us will fall into the mid to upper teens by early tomorrow morning…brrrrr.

Our next frontal system moves in from the west tomorrow. This brings the chance for freezing rain by the afternoon in western Mass, as far inland as Worcester County. The Boston area can expect some moisture out of this system as well, but it looks to be in form of all rain after dinnertime. Our best shot at wet weather will be late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but we could still see some scattered showers through around 9AM Tuesday morning.

We’ve got a spring weather tease for Tuesday with highs in the low-50s, then seasonable weather returning midweek through next weekend. Our best shot at seeing some white weather is this Thursday.

Wishing you and your family a peaceful holiday season!

Meteorologist Wren Clair