Rain Continues For Now… Another Storm Late Sunday

No lack of rain drops across New England over the last 24hours, and we’re not done yet. As of this writing (4pm), there have been two areas of max rain in New England. One, back into the CT River Valley where 4-5″ fell from Athol to Hartford, CT, and a 2nd max on the Cape, where nearly 4″ has fallen over Hyannis. While the overall rain is beneficial, it has created some localized flash/street flooding at times. More rain will fall this evening, through tomorrow, yielding to another 0.75″-1.5″ with locally higher amounts. All and all, most towns finish the storm in the 2-4″ range with a few towns pushing past 5″. Totals so far below are as of 4pm.



Showers tomorrow are occasionally heavy and will also fall into a cooler airmass as southeast winds turn to the northwest. We’ll hold in the 50s west of 495 all day and by mid to late afternoon, the 60s in eastern Mass fall into the 50s once the wind shift occurs.



We’re dry Friday and Saturday with a couple of nice days on tap. Sunday starts dry and ends with a gusty wind and showers by sunset.

What’s more of a concern is Sunday night. As an area of low pressure lifts north, off the east coast of Florida, it’ll likely get drawn back toward the east coast in a big dip in the jet stream. The pattern favors the low to strengthen quite quickly as it’s drawn in, producing torrential rains and strong winds for the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast. As of now, we’ll potentially see another quick 1-3″ of rain (likely more across western New England/NY/eastern PA) Sunday night, and after midnight to about 8am Monday, there’s the potential for damaging wind gusts from the southeast, then the southwest. How strong of a wind will depend on strength of low and track, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on.



@clamberton7 – twitter