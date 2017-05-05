Rain Gear Assemble!

The rain just couldn’t wait to get here, and light to moderate rainfall will stay with us through the morning (especially west of 495).

We do have a Flood Watch in effect this afternoon through tomorrow morning at 8 AM, with 1-2″ of rain likely for most locations, even up to 3″ possible. The heaviest rainfall will be during this time frame, with downpours possible into the evening commute.

Urban flooding, poor drainage flooding, ponding out the roadways, are also concerns this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, combined with patchy fog will also make for poor visibility and generally poor driving conditions.

Temps stay cool today in the upper-40s and low-50s, with our highs later this evening as a warm front lifts northward.

Showers continue into the overnight hours, heavy at times into tomorrow morning. By Saturday afternoon, rain is generally light and off and on. Temps will be more seasonable in the mid to upper-60s tomorrow. We still have the chance for a few stray, light showers into Sunday, but your weekend won’t be a total washout.

Happy Cinco de Mayo!!

~Wren