Not bad at all today as highs hit the mid 50s at the coast and lower to middle 60s inland as clouds thinned out for partly sunny skies. A chilly ocean breeze was with us, but overall, it was a nice mid-April day and very close to the average for this time of year. Tomorrow, well, tomorrow is a different story.

Before you boo and hiss at the forecast for Friday, remember, this time of year we do need that rain to kick start the Spring growth. I know, I know, we had so much precipitation in March and early April, but the last two weeks, Mother Nature has been stingy with the skywater as many towns have only picked up a tenth to two tenths of an inch total. That includes Boston and Worcester.



Tomorrow, it’s a good watering for the lawns as many towns pick up 1/2″-2/3″ of rain. As Luke Bryan says… rain is a good thing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VKy69sE4VY



At least it is for the lawns, gardens and farmland. For the morning and evening commutes, it’s a different story. Plan on showers moving in well before the morning commute Friday, becoming steady for the morning commute with plenty of road spray and puddles to navigate through. There will be some lulls in the steadier rains tomorrow, but even in the lulls, it’s damp and drizzly with temps stuck in the mid to upper 40s. The evening commute will feature puddles and road spray as well.





Clouds and patchy drizzle hangs in overnight Friday and early Saturday morning, but Saturday tends to see clouds breaks for some peeks of sun in the afternoon with highs in the 50s. Sunday will be in the 50s as well with showers just to our south. As long as they stay just south of us, we’ll be able to sneak in a fairly dry weekend. Although, the better chance for some showers sneaking in here will be Sunday.

Monday looks dry before another chilly day with rain arrives Tuesday.

Any more warmth in the forecast? Yes, late next weekend and next weekend may bring back in the mild air.

@clamberton7 – twitter