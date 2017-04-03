Rain On The Way!

Even within an unsettled pattern you can sneak in a few fantastic days here & there. That’s exactly what has happened yesterday and today. Hopefully you were able to grab some of that sunshine–essential after the abysmal March weather we had. Well…..we don’t have cold & snow on the way but more rain.

It’s actually two rainstorms this week, the first of which spends Taco Tuesday with us. This is what the weather map will look like around noon tomorrow:



The storm is out to our west which means just rain for us but if you have business travel up into central/northern New England there will be wintry weather–snow but for us just rain…even some downpours likely at times. Normally, I like to find at least a part of the day which is dry but I think we own the rain for just about the entire day so rain gear a must right out the front door tomorrow as well as picking the kids up after school and for the evening commute. The good news is that we still need rainy days like this to end our drought and I think most of us will pick up an inch of rain, perhaps some times with enough downpours end up with 1.50″ of rain. If you look at precipitation (rain and melted snow) since the first of the year, we have a surplus!:



This is great as it gets water into the ground before we hit the warmer, more scattered precipitation months of the year. #Summer. Wednesday we are rain-free but still a lot of clouds, cool & raw. The next storm is slated to arrive on Thursday with more widespread rain. Milder, drier weather on tap for late week-weekend.

~JR